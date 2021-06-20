Hodler’s Digest, June 13–19 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin under threat, El Salvador rejected, Mark Cuban stung, McAfee ‘has nothing’: Hodler’s Digest, June 13–19
Hawkish Fed comments push price and stocks lower again
The crypto markets had started the week with a spring in their step.
Last Sunday, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would be prepared to accept Bitcoin as a payment method again once it could be proved that 50% of the energy used by miners comes from clean, renewable sources.
World Bank refuses El Salvadors request for help on BTC transition
Mark Cuban calls for stablecoin regulation in wake of Iron Finance bank run
The death of NFTs? CNN, Fox, Mila Kunis (and the U.S. Space Force) dont think so
I have nothing: Imprisoned John McAfee claims his crypto fortune is gone
Even Elon Musk cant save Dogecoin from crashing another 60%, analyst asserts
Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach
Crypto fan tokens a mixed bag for game-deprived soccer fans
This unknown cryptocurrency soared by 164,842% in hours, only to crash 99%
An asset for all classes: What to expect from Bitcoin as a legal tender
Joining the ranks: Bitcoins correlation with gold and stocks is growing
Bullish all the way? MicroStrategy doubles down on its Bitcoin bet
