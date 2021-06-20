Grayscale Considers To Offer 13 New Possible DeFi Tokens By CoinQuora

Grayscale Considers To Offer 13 New Possible DeFi Tokens
- Grayscale is reportedly considering adding 13 new token to its products.
- They are considering AAVE, ADA, DOT, ZTX, MKR, and a lot more.
- MATIC, 1INCH, SOL, ZRX, BNT, and many more were added to its current list.
Grayscale, a crypto-asset manager, is reportedly planning to add new tokens for its investment products. The tokens are primarily DeFi plays which provide a range of real-world applications to crypto users. Thus, Grayscale is considering and focusing now on this corner of the market.
CEO Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale explained early this year,
As a firm that has been on the vanguard of connecting the legacy financial system with the new, digital currency-driven financial system, we view it as our responsibility to introduce investors to more diversity in this space.
On February 26, the team published
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.