Goldman Sachs to offer Bitcoin futures trading in partnership with Galaxy Digital By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs to offer Bitcoin futures trading in partnership with Galaxy Digital
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has debuted a (BTC) futures trading product for its client in collaboration with crypto investment giant Galaxy Digital.
According to CNBC, the move marks the first time the Wall Street bank has partnered with a digital asset-based liquidity provider. Galaxy Digital co-president Damien Vanderwilt said the company offered a gateway to the crypto space allowing a tightly regulated entity like Goldman to offer crypto-related investment products.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.