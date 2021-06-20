Goldman Sachs to offer Bitcoin futures trading in partnership with Galaxy Digital By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has debuted a (BTC) futures trading product for its client in collaboration with crypto investment giant Galaxy Digital.

According to CNBC, the move marks the first time the Wall Street bank has partnered with a digital asset-based liquidity provider. Galaxy Digital co-president Damien Vanderwilt said the company offered a gateway to the crypto space allowing a tightly regulated entity like Goldman to offer crypto-related investment products.