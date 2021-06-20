Gold Steadies After Posting Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Gold Steadies After Posting Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months

(Bloomberg) — Gold steadied after posting the biggest weekly loss in 15 months as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift damped reflation bets.

Inflation risks may warrant the U.S. central bank beginning raising interest rates next year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday. His comments came after last week’s Fed meeting where officials signaled monetary policy tightening could start earlier than expected, with Chair Jerome Powell saying that the Fed would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases used to support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic.

Bullion has been weighed down by concerns over tighter monetary policy, although Powell cautioned that discussions about raising interest rates would be “highly premature.” He’s due to testify at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday.

rose 0.2% to $1,768.45 an ounce at 7:24 a.m. in Singapore. Prices fell 6% last week, the most since March 2020. Silver, palladium and platinum all advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied after rising 2% last week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR