Gigi Hadid Shares Zayn Malik Father’s Day Post

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter, Khai, last September. The couple are incredibly private, choosing not to show their daughter’s face on social media.
Well, for Father’s Day, Gigi shared an adorable picture of Zayn and Khai by a light-up globe. “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much and does anything to see her smile!” she wrote in the caption.
“Happy first Father’s Day,” Gigi continued. “I’m so grateful for all the ‘lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”
Well, if the comments were anything to go by, plenty of Gigi’s fashion friends loved the message:
Zayn has previously been pretty candid himself about his thoughts on fatherhood, saying, “It’s been really easy for me and Gi to kind of just ease into it […] She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk… It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”
Happy Father’s Day, everyone!
