German conservatives appeal to voters with vow not to hike taxes

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives promised to cap the corporate tax rate and not raise wealth and inheritance taxes in an election program intended to see off the fading challenge of their main Greens rivals, a draft reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The manifesto is in stark contrast to plans by the Greens to raise taxes on high-income individuals and the rich to fund a transition to a carbon-neutral economy and makes it more difficult for the two parties to form a coalition government after September’s election.

The conservatives have extended their lead over the Greens to about 8 points in opinion polls after a divisive battle over who should be their candidate to replace Merkel, who will step down as chancellor after a Sept. 26 federal election.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet, who is now the frontrunner to become chancellor, hopes the election program will cement the conservatives’ recently regained lead over the Greens in opinion polls and secure victory in September.

“We want to put the economy back on a growth path after the (coronavirus) pandemic and raising taxes would be the wrong way,” Laschet told a joint news conference with Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).