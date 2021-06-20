Future of digital artwork or another crypto fad? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As nonfungible token (NFT) art continues to develop as an industry, a new trend is quickly emerging: physical NFT galleries featuring digital, nonfungible pieces of unique artwork. Most recently, the largest (BTC) event in history — the Bitcoin 2021 conference — featured a peer-to-peer pop-up NFT art gallery with artwork from over 30 different crypto artists.

Teodora Atanasova, VIP relations manager and founding team member of Nexo — the company that backed the Bitcoin Art Gallery — told Cointelegraph that over 100 pieces of art were sold during the two-day conference: “This demonstrates the impact physical NFT galleries can have on both the traditional art world and the crypto industry.” She added: “We need to bring crypto to people’s eyes and touch.”

“So Happy We Met” NFT artwork by Magdiel Lopez. Source: Artist Uprising
Bitcoin original can NFT artwork by Warhodl. Source: Warhodl
Bitcoin artwork by Do What You Love Artist. Source: Sergey Gordienko