Exclusive-Adviser to jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut within days By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a copy of Apple Daily newspaper during a court hearing outside West Magistrates’ Courts, after police charge two executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper over the national security law, in Hong Kong, China, Jun
HONG KONG, (Reuters) – Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily will be forced to shut “in a matter of days” after authorities froze the company’s assets under a new national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.
Mark Simon, speaking by phone from the United States, said the company has no more access to funds and it plans to hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss how to move forward.
