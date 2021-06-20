Even Elon Musk can’t save Dogecoin from crashing another 60%, analyst asserts By Cointelegraph

Even Elon Musk can’t save Dogecoin from crashing another 60%, analyst asserts
If one looks at Dogecoin (DOGE) charts from the point of view of a financial chartist, he/she will notice an alarming presence of a classic bearish structure.
For instance, pseudonymous analyst Tyler Durden highlighted what appears to be a “Head and Shoulder” pattern. The trading structure forms when an asset forms three peaks atop the same support level. In doing so, its middle peak comes out to be higher than the other two.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.