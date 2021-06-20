EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $4.1786 by 07:32 (11:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.0109B, or 0.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.1676 to $4.5061 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.22%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $905.4548M or 1.29% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1676 to $5.3934 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.82% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,931.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.01% on the day.

was trading at $2,071.19 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $638.3211B or 44.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $242.9413B or 17.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.