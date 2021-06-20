EljaBoom Posts Video By CoinQuora

© Reuters. China Forces Bitcoin Mining Shutdown: EljaBoom Posts Video
- Crypto influencer EljaBoom posted on Twitter a video of miners packing up their operations.
- This could be because of increased crackdowns in China on mining.
- Only time will tell how the mining shift will impact China’s economy and Bitcoin’s price.
Crypto Influencer EljaBoom just posted on Twitter a video of crypto miners in China turning off their mining systems and closing facilities.
Chinese Miners are closing down #Bitcoin mining Some of them are even crying
pic.twitter.com/V936vVO9a5
— Elja
