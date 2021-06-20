Dollar holds near multi-month high after Fed’s hawkish tilt

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, stood at 92.232 after gaining 1.9% last week, its biggest rise since March 2020.

On Friday, it jumped above key resistance around 91.95, marking a 61.8% retracement from its decline to 89.53 earlier this month from an April peak of 93.439.

“Like many, I had expected the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement in the dollar index to hold for a bit … and at least see some consolidation,” said Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne.

“That wasn’t to be, and it seems technical resistance means very little when this type of re-positioning event plays out.”

The euro traded at $1.1872, having hit a 2 1/2-month low of $1.1847 on Friday.

The British pound fetched $1.3809, standing near Friday’s two-month low of $1.3791.

The Australian dollar wobbled at $0.7503, having dropped to as low as $0.7478, a low last seen in December.