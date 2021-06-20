Demi Lovato’s “Difficult” Father’s Day Post

“I was very conflicted when he passed, because he was abusive,” they said in a 2015 video about the song “Father.” “He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person.”

Demi Lovato / Via youtube.com

“And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he would say, ‘I’m so glad that Eddie’s taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'”