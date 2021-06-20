Crypto company CEO says the recent crypto boom brought increased adoption By Cointelegraph



Crypto company CEO says the recent crypto boom brought increased adoption



Cryptocurrency has gone through a number of bull and bear cycles since the industry’s inception in 2009. While 2017 saw the crypto industry boom around initial coin offerings and a rising (BTC) price, 2020 and 2021 have seen the crypto space expand around decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). This time however, retail and institutional interest in crypto have ushered in greater adoption than ever before, according to one crypto company CEO.

“Cryptocurrencies have been growing steadily in popularity over the years, but 2017 left a bitter taste in a lot of people’s mouths when the market took a swift downturn,” StormX CEO Simon Yu said in comments sent to Cointelegraph. “But fast forward to 2021 and it’s clear to see times have changed.”

