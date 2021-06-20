Congo says Israeli investor Gertler’s oil permits no longer valid

Article content

KINSHASA — Democratic Republic of Congo said exploration permits from companies controlled by Israeli investor Dan Gertler for two huge oil concessions near the eastern border with Uganda were no longer valid, but the companies said they still held the rights.

Congo’s hydrocarbons ministry said in a letter dated June 16 and reviewed by Reuters on Sunday that the permits granted to two of Gertler’s companies in 2010 for Blocks 1 and 2 near the Ugandan border had expired.

The companies have not entered into production in either of the two blocks, which are thought to contain potentially more than a billion barrels of oil.

The letter, sent to Oil of DRCongo, which oversees Gertler’s oil interests in Congo, also said a production-sharing agreement reached in 2010 was being ended. It asked the companies to transfer all technical data and pay charges due under the contract. It did not say how much was owed.

A spokesperson for Oil of DRCongo said the status of the blocks could not be changed, because of a force majeure that was declared last year due to the government’s lack of progress in securing a way to export the oil.

“The force majeure was subsequently confirmed in May 2021 by the State Council and therefore remains in place until the reasons for the force majeure are resolved, by law,” the Oil of DRCongo spokesperson said.