Congo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler

KINSHASA — Democratic Republic of Congo has ended production-sharing agreements for two oil concessions with companies controlled by Israeli investor Dan Gertler, the hydrocarbons ministry said in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The ministry said in the letter dated June 16 and addressed to Gertler’s representatives in Congo that the permits granted to Gertler’s Foxwhelp and Caprikat in 2010 for Blocks 1 and 2 near the Ugandan border had expired.

The letter, which was signed by Christian Kanku, the ministry’s secretary general, asked the companies to transfer all technical data and pay charges due under the contract. It did not say how much was owed.

A spokesperson for Gertler had no immediate comment regarding the oil blocks.

The blocks, which have not produced any oil, lie across Lake Albert from blocks in Uganda being developed by French major Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Gertler and more than 30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.

Gertler denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Aaron Ross and Raissa Kasolowsky)