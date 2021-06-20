China’s May low-sulfur marine fuel exports drop 18% vs April

Article content

BEIJING — China’s exports of clean marine

fuel in May dipped 18% from a month earlier, as stringent

COVID-19 disinfection measures imposed at ports deterred

international vessels from refueling in the country.

Data from the General Administration of Customs showed

exports of very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), a clean marine

fuel with a maximum sulfur content of 0.5%, were 1.55 million

tonnes.

That was down 1.9 million tonnes sold in April but still up

from 1.31 million tonnes in May last year.

For the first five months of 2021, exports totalled 8.15

million tonnes, the data showed.

A new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in southern China, leading

to tougher disinfection restrictions and weeks-long port

congestion, may hurdled bunker fuel business in the region.

Sinopec, China’s biggest bunker fuel supplier, said in a

statement this week that bunker fuel filling was facing

difficulties at Yantian port in Shenzhen and staffs involved in

filling business had to be quarantined for 14 days.

However, following a surge in fuel output and thriving

trade, China’s growing influence in marine fuels has allowed its

suppliers to lure business with more competitive prices.

The discount of China’s Zhoushan-delivered bunker fuel