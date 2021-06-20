Boral to sell American building products business for $2.2 bln

Article content

Australia’s Boral Ltd on Monday said it would sell its North American building products business to a unit of NYSE-listed Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.15 billion.

The announcement came in a disclosure in response to a bid by Seven Group Holdings in May to buy all the shares in Boral it did not already own for A$6.50 apiece, valuing the construction materials maker at A$7.91 billion ($5.9 billion).

Following the sale of the North American business, Boral said its net debt target would fall from A$1.5 billion to A$1.3 billion.

