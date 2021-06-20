Boral sells U.S. products business after rejecting Seven bid

Article content

Australia’s Boral Ltd said it would sell its North American building products business to a unit of NYSE-listed Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.15 billion, throwing a spanner in the works of a takeover bid by Seven Group.

Boral’s shares rose as much as 4% to A$7.06, their highest since October 2018, after the building and construction materials supplier revealed its deal to sell the U.S.-based business in a disclosure responding to Seven’s bid.

Boral had already asked shareholders to reject an off-market zero premium bid by Seven Group, a conglomerate controlled by Australian media owner Kerry Stokes, saying it undervalued the company.

Seven owns 23.18% of Boral, and made the offer in May after failing to raise its stake to 30% due to regulatory setbacks.

Seven Group said the business had been sold for a loss in a rushed response to their offer.

“Our view is that Boral should have secured more. This business has been outperforming while the Australian business is under-performing,” a Seven spokesperson said in an email.

One analyst said the U.S. deal would not have a great impact on Seven’s takeover attempt.

“Seven Group made a bid that was expected to get turned down to clear the way for them to keep buying more,” said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO at Deep Data Analytics.