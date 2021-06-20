Bitcoin Drops as Hashrate Declines With China Mining Crackdown

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.

The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.

The hashrate in China is dropping significantly as Bitcoin mines are being closed, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto-derivatives exchange FTX wrote in an email Saturday, citing reports on Twitter from handle @bigmagicdao.

“Longer term most see hashrate moving out of China as positive but in the near term may have/has already resulted in inventory sales,” Cheesman said.

Cheesman also mentioned the death cross, which occurs when the 50-day moving average drops below the 200-day, but noted that “backtesting isn’t statistically significant” on the signal for Bitcoin. When the coin experienced a death cross in March 2020, for instance, that was at the start of a yearlong rally.

Cryptocurrencies have been enduring a lull recently. Bitcoin is trading at about half its record high of nearly $65,000 reached in mid-April. The market value of all cryptocurrencies is about $1.45 trillion, as measured by CoinGecko, versus a high around $2.6 trillion last month.