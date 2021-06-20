Bitcoin ATMs Are Ready to Ship to El Salvador By CoinQuora



El Salvador ordered some ATMs and it will receive it soon.

Will the ATMs convert BTC into fiat?

Just a few weeks ago, the Salvadorian Congress passed President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin bill. This made El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Apart from giving BTC legal tender status, the bill also covers several franchises. For example, zero capital gains tax on BTC and tax payments in Bitcoin. Also, El Salvador is giving permanent residency to anyone who invests 3 BTC in the country.

Also, the government stated that they are building a Bitcoin wallet for citizens to use. Further, the authorities said they would grant a way for citizens to convert BTC to US$ instantly.

Yesterday, there was a rumor that El Salvador ordered some Bitcoin ATMs. The buzz says that these ATMs …

