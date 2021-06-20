Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Celebrate Father’s Day

In honor of the special occasion, Irwin took to Instagram to give her beau a lovely shout-out — and she also mentioned her late dad, Steve, and her father-in-law.
Irwin wrote, “Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law.”
“My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings.”
“My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite,” she continued.
“My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement,” Irwin added. “These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much.”
Irwin shared three beautiful pictures of Steve, Powell, and his dad alongside the heartwarming post.
And two days ago, she also posted a throwback photo from her wedding day and recalled her awesome love story with Powell.
“Almost 8 years ago I fell in love with your smile,” she said. “It’s been over a year since we got married, we’ve shared countless adventures and we continue to build a future together.”
“The greatest blessing was bringing Grace Warrior into this world. I love being on this whirlwind journey with you. My best friend.”
Irwin and Powell were made for each other! It sounds like they had an amazing Father’s Day.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!