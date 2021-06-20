Australia’s New South Wales Scraps Taxes on Electric Vehicles

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s largest state economy will waive levies on electric vehicles and will offer other incentives, which add up to as much as A$490 million ($366.5 million), in an effort to increase the size of the EV market to half of all new sales within a decade.

The package includes a A$3,000 rebate for the first 25,000 new electric vehicles sold, with a A$68,000 ceiling, and scrapped stamp duty for those cost less than A$78,000. The state will invest A$171 million in infrastructure for charging EVs, the government said on Sunday. To compensate for the loss of fuel excise revenue, electric car owners will face a road-user charge of 2.5 Australian cents a kilometer (1.55 Australian cents per mile) by 2027, or once EVs make up 30% of new sales, according to the framework released ahead of the state budget this week.

The state’s plan is the most aggressive yet in a country renowned for its isolated highways and culture of car-loving, and where even tractors outsell EVs two to one. Battery-powered models made up just 0.7% of Australia’s total vehicle sales last year, ranking the nation among the worst in the Group of 20 for progress in de-carbonizing its roads, according to BloombergNEF.