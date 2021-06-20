Asia Stocks Eye Drop as Fed’s Pivot Saps Reflation: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set to drop Monday after traders soured on the reflation trade in the wake of a hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was steady against major peers in early trading.

Equity futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 slid Friday, when commodities such as copper dropped and the dollar touched a two-month high on the prospect of less accommodative U.S. monetary policy.

The flattening of the Treasury yield curve was another illustration of the retreat in reflation bets, a trade that had dominated markets this year. The 10-year yield declined to 1.44%, and short-maturity yields surged after Fed official James Bullard said inflation risks may warrant higher interest rates next year, an earlier liftoff than penciled in by many of his colleagues.

Gold stabilized after slumping last week. Oil held above $71 as talks between world powers and Iran dragged on, potentially delaying the return of the latter’s energy exports.

In a light week for economic data, traders will be paying close attention to appearances by Fed policy makers, including Chair Jerome Powell, for any guidance on the winding back of stimulus. In his comments, Bullard also said that the central bank has started discussing tapering asset purchases.