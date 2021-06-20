4 reasons why Paul Tudor Jones’ 5% Bitcoin exposure advice is difficult for major funds By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

4 reasons why Paul Tudor Jones’ 5% Bitcoin exposure advice is difficult for major funds

In an interview with CNBC on June 14, legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones sounded the alarm over advancing inflation. After last week’s consumer price index (CPI) report showed that United States inflation had hit a 13-year high, the founder of Tudor Investment advocated for a 5% (BTC) portfolio allocation.

Mutual Fund companies ranked by assets under management, USD. Source: MutualFundDirectory.org

When combined, the world’s 50 largest asset managers oversee $78.9 trillion in funds. A mere 1% investment in cryptocurrencies would amount to $789 billion, which more than Bitcoin’s entire $723 billion market capitalization.