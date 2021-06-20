23 Times Hollywood History Was Truly Shocking

Salva pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14, having oral sex with a child under 14, and procuring a child for pornography (he filmed the sexual acts with boy). Despite this, Salva was able to make nine more films in Hollywood, including Powder which was produced by Disney and released just six years after the release of Clownhouse.

Powder, about an outcast teenage boy, starred Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Goldblum and Sean Patrick Flanery. Salva’s victim, Nathan Forrest Winters, picketed a Los Angeles movie theater the day the film was released holding up signs that read: “Support the Victim, Not the Victimizer” and “Victor Salva: Writer, Director, Child Molester.” Salva issued a statement at the time of the film’s release saying he “deeply regretted his actions“ and “I paid for my mistakes dearly.” Powder was a box office success and lead to other opportunities for Salva like the Jeepers Creepers franchise.

Jeepers Creepers 3 producer Michael Ohoven told BuzzFeed News Salva’s crime was “absolutely repulsive and horrific,” but added “I think often in life you’re confronted with: Do you believe in redemption? Are you willing to give second chances? And again, I’m not advocating for anybody, or trying to make anybody’s decision. But I had to make the decision to say, Look, I believe he is a man who’s done something absolutely horrific some 30 years ago. I believe he has turned his life completely around.”

There was some controversy when Jeepers Creepers 3 was released because a screening version of the film for critics included a scene where characters discuss how the 18-year-old heroine had to go live with her grandparents at 13 because her stepfather began “making overtures at her.”

“Can you blame him though?” One character says to the other. “I mean look at her.” The other replies, “The heart wants what it wants, am I right?”

The scene was cut from the released version.