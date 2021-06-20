21 Cartoon Characters That Share A Voice Actor

You’re telling me Bart Simpson and Chuckie are just different versions of the same voice??

1.

Trixie from The Fairly OddParents and Kimi from Rugrats are both voiced by Dionne Quan.


2.

Bart from The Simpsons, Rufus from Kim Possible, and Chuckie from Rugrats were all voiced by Nancy Cartwright.


Fox / Disney Channel / Nickelodeon

She also voices Nelson, Ralph, and Maggie on The Simpsons.

3.

Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls, Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, and Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents are all voiced by Tara Strong.


Cartoon Network / Discovery Family / Nickelodeon

She also provided the voice (well, noises) for Sonny on A Series of Unfortunate Events.

4.

Lea Salonga provided the singing voices for both Mulan and Jasmine.


Disney

A double Disney princess!


5.

James Earl Jones has voiced two iconic characters: Darth Vader from Star Wars and Mufasa from The Lion King.


6.

You may know Kristen Bell’s voice work from her playing Anna in Frozen — but she also provided the voice for Gossip Girl on the series Gossip Girl!


7.

You probably know Seth MacFarlane from voicing most of the characters on Family Guy — but did you know he also voices Stan and Roger on American Dad?

8.

Nicole Sullivan played Mira Nova from Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Franny from Meet the Robinsons, and Shego from Kim Possible.


ABC / Disney / Disney Channel

9.

You probably know Patrick Warburton’s voice from when he played Kronk in Emperor’s New Groove — but did you recognize it in Bee Movie, where he played Ken, or on Family Guy, where he plays Joe?


Fox / Paramount Pictures / Disney

10.

You probably know that Eddie Murphy voiced both Mushu from Mulan and Donkey from Shrek.


Disney / DreamWorks Pictures

11.

But did you know that Osmosis Jones from Osmosis Jones, Marty from the Madagascar series, and Mooseblood from Bee Movie are all voiced by Chris Rock?


Warner Bros. Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures / Paramount Pictures

12.

Or that Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Tinkerbell in the Tinkerbell films, and Rose/Huntsgirl in American Dragon: Jake Long are all voiced by Mae Whitman?


Nickelodeon / Walt Disney Studios
Home Entertainment / Disney Channel

13.

Tom Kenny is probably best known for voicing SpongeBob on SpongeBob SquarePants, but he’s also voiced the Mayor on Powerpuff Girls and the Ice King on Adventure Time.


Cartoon Network / Nickelodeon

He also voices the Narrator on Powerpuff Girls and will be reprising this role on the new live-action series.

14.

Maybe I’m the only one who doesn’t know this, but did y’all know that Rick and Morty on Rick and Morty are both voiced by the same person: Justin Roiland??


Adult and Swim

He also voiced Oscar on Fish Hooks.

15.

Tommy from Rugrats, Babe from Babe: Pig in the City, and Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls all share the same voice actor: E.G. Daily.


Nickelodeon / / Cartoon Network

16.

Jim Cummings is a Disney legend — he’s voiced Ray from Princess and the Frog, Pooh from Winnie the Pooh, and Darkwing Duck from Darkwing Duck and DuckTales.


Disney / Disney Channel

He’s also voiced Pete on a bunch of Mickey Mouse series, along with characters from Sofia the First, Curious George, Adventure Time, The Legend of Korra, and various Star Wars animated series.

17.

You probably know Clancy Brown from his illustrious live-action career (that includes the role of Captain Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption), but he also voiced Long Feng from Avatar: the Last Airbender, Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants, and King Frederic from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

18.

Did you know that John DiMaggio, the actor who voices Jake on Adventure Time, also voices Dr. Drakken on Kim Possible and Bender on Futurama?


Cartoon Network / Disney Channel / Fox

He’s also voiced characters in series and films like Princess Mononoke, Rocket Power, Powerpuff Girls, Bee Movie, Avatar: the Last Airbender, The Replacements, and more.

19.

Stimpy from The Ren & Stimpy Show, Fry on Futurama, and Doug on Doug are all voiced by Billy West.


Fox / Nickelodeon

He’s also provided voices for a ton of animated classics like Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Pinky and the Brain, CatDog, Rugrats in Paris, Hey Arnold, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, As Told by Ginger, and more.

20.

Maya Rudolph famously plays Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth — but did you know she also played Aunt Cass in Big Hero 6 and Linda in The Mitchells vs. the Machine?


Netflix / Disney

She also played Matilda in both Angry Birds movies, Rapunzel in Shrek the Third, Smiler in The Emoji Movie, and the Nanny in The Willoughbys.

21.

And finally, Taffyta Muttonfudge from Wreck-It Ralph and Disgust from Inside Out are both voiced by Mindy Kaling.


Disney / Pixar

She also voiced Tourist Mom in Despicable Me.

