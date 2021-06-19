Three Charts Show Economic Challenges for Iran’s New President

Article content

(Bloomberg) — President-elect Ebrahim Raisi — a hardliner broadly hostile to the West — has vowed to improve Iran’s economy and raise living standards for families by focusing on the country’s domestic resources, trade ties with regional allies, and strengthening industrial output.

He’s said he’ll preserve the nuclear deal that world powers are rushing to rescue during moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s remaining weeks in office, but has also said he doesn’t believe it should be a central concern for the country.

With or without better ties with the world, Raisi faces huge challenges as tough U.S. sanctions remain in place and Iran’s banks are isolated from much of the global economy.

Below are three charts that show the scale of Iran’s hardships and the key economic problems confronting Raisi:

Iran’s economy contracted sharply after former U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on the country and pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018, triggering a major slump in the rial.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani tried to control money markets using a fixed exchange rate, but the policy backfired and worsened the rout, leaving millions of ordinary families struggling to make ends meet. Spending power has dramatically declined as spiraling inflation and a much weaker currency have battered incomes.