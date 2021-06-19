Texas crypto users will soon be able to buy and sell tokens at major supermarket chain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Shoppers wanting to cash out their crypto holdings to buy groceries may soon be able to do so at many H-E-B supermarkets in Texas.

According to a Friday report from the Houston Chronicle, crypto ATM firm Coin Cloud is preparing to install machines into 29 H-E-B locations in the Houston area. The ATMs will allow customers to buy and sell more than 30 cryptocurrencies, including (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), (LTC), certain DeFi tokens, and U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.