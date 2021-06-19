Scotiabank Hires Two From National Bank to Run Options Platform

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bank of Nova Scotia hired Sean Sztern and Justin Rossy from National Bank of Canada to lead a new listed equity options platform for institutional clients.

Sztern, a managing director, will head the institutional equity options unit and Rossy will be a director in the group, according to a memo obtained Friday by Bloomberg. They’ll report to Paul O’Hea, head of global equity sales and trading, and Robert Hall, who leads global institutional equity derivatives and structured products.

The new platform is a collaboration between Scotiabank’s global equity sales and trading and its global equity derivatives groups. It’s meant to complement the execution business while providing a better experience for clients.

Sztern, who’s based in Toronto, has 15 years of experience in trading, pricing and valuing option derivatives, according to the memo. Rossy, based in Montreal, has spent seven years in cash and derivatives sales and trading.

