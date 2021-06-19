Private equity firm CD&R weighs offer for UK supermarket Morrisons

Article content

LONDON — U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is considering a possible cash offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Saturday.

CD&R “notes the press speculation regarding a potential transaction involving Morrisons and confirms that it is considering a possible cash offer for the … share capital of Morrisons,” it said in a statement.

It said there was no certainty an offer would be made. Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to make a formal bid.

CD&R’s statement followed a Sky News report that it had made a preliminary bid approach to the supermarket group’s board that could value Morrisons at 5.5 billion pounds ($7.6 billion).

A spokesperson for Morrisons had no immediate comment on CD&R’s statement.

Bradford, northern England-based Morrisons is Britain’s fourth-largest grocer by sales, trailing market leader Tesco , Sainsbury’s and Asda.

It is being advised by Rothschilds.

Shares in Morrisons, down 3% over the last year, closed on Friday at 182 pence, valuing the group at 4.33 billion pounds.

CD&R’s approach underlines private equity’s growing appetite for UK supermarket assets, attracted by their cash generation and freehold assets.