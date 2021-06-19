Over 3,000 ATMs in Beijing can now convert digital yuan into cash By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
China continues apace with the adoption of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as major banks launch a significant batch of digital yuan-powered ATMs.

The digital yuan — a CBDC controlled by The People’s Bank of China — is now available for deposit and withdrawals at over 3,000 ATMs across Beijing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Friday.