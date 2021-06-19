Oldest Southeast Asia Bank Rides Wave of Green Finance and Tech

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Bank of the Philippine Islands, Southeast Asia’s oldest lender, is adapting to a global trend for green finance and digitalization, according to its chief executive officer.

The 170-year-old bank owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp. is betting on a leap in renewable energy use as the technology becomes affordable and the power sector shifts to more environmentally friendly plants, TG Limcaoco said in an interview on June 18. Among Philippine lenders, BPI has the highest exposure to coal, said a civil society group called Withdraw from Coal.

“Investors and lenders have woken up to the fact that demands of society today really point to renewable energy, and therefore less and less people are willing to finance or insure coal plants,” Limcaoco said. “From a banker’s point of view, that is a credit risk. It’s all part of the world coming around the same belief.”

BPI, which is the Philippines’ third-largest listed lender by assets, aims to halve outstanding coal loans in five years and cut them to zero by 2032, Limcaoco said. Around 2025, the CEO thinks renewable energy could provide baseload power supply to the grid just like coal, boosting its appeal.

The bank will begin to focus on borrowers and their “sustainable behavior” such that developers of green buildings and buyers of clean energy may eventually enjoy lower interest rates as an incentive, said the former Ayala Corp. chief financial officer, who took the helm at BPI in April.