Namibia Seeks Developers for 25 Megawatt Solar PV Plant

Article content

By Kaula Nhongo

(Bloomberg) —

Namibia is seeking developers to build a 25 megawatt solar-power facility to source energy for its capital, Windhoek, and help counter a electricity shortage.

The public-private partnership will include the construction, financing and operation of the facility, the city said in a notice published in local newspapers. It’s estimated to cost 420 million Namibian dollars ($29 million).

The arid southwest African nation is targeting 70% of its installed electricity capacity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com