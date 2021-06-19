Mila Kunis Launches New NFT Series Called ‘Stoner Cats’ By CoinQuora

Mila Kunis Launches New NFT Series Called ‘Stoner Cats’
- Actress Mila Kunis announced her plans to launch a new series of NFTs.
- Kunis appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show and reveal the details.
- ‘Stoner Cats’ is a web animated series and viewers can watch it by purchasing the NFT.
Actress Mila Kunis announced her plans to launch a new series of NFTs. Kunis recently appeared on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show and shared details about her new web series called ‘Stoner Cats’.
According to the actress, users will be able to buy Stoner Cats NFTs and can use those tokens to access the com…
