Miami mayor offers city’s clean nuclear power to Chinese Bitcoin miners By Cointelegraph

With (BTC) mining concentration expanding in North America, Miami mayor Francis Suarez is looking to position his city as a hub for crypto mining activity.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Mayor Suarez said he is inviting foreign mining companies to consider establishing data centers in the city.