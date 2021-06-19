Matt Damon’s Surprise Cameos In Shows And Movies

I will never not stan Donny from EuroTrip.

In case you want the 411, basically Matt Damon has a habit of just randomly appearing in movies for no reason other than for funsies?

So, here are all of the films and shows where Matt Damon has made a surprise appearance:

1.

In 2000, Matt made a surprise appearance as Steven Sanderson in Finding Forrester:

2.

In 2001, Matt — and Good Will Hunting co-star Ben Affleck — made a surprise appearance as himself in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back:

3.

In 2002, Matt made a surprise appearance as Kevin in The Third Wheel:

4.

Later that year, Matt made a surprise appearance as Bachelor Matt in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind:

5.

In 2004, Matt made a surprise appearance as Donny in EuroTrip:

6.

Later that year, Matt made a surprise appearance as PR Exec #2 in Jersey Girl:

7.

In 2007, Matt made a surprise appearance as Ted Jones in Youth Without Youth:

8.

Later that year, Matt made a surprise appearance as himself in Arthur:

9.

In 2009, Matt made a surprise appearance as himself in Entourage:

10.

In 2013, Matt made a surprise appearance as himself in House of Lies:

11.

In 2017, Matt made a surprise appearance as fake Loki in Thor: Ragnarok:


Walt Disney / Marvel Studios

12.

In 2018, Matt made a surprise appearance as Detective Ferguson in Unsane:

13.

Later that year, Matt made a surprise appearance as Redneck 1 in Deadpool 2:

14.

Last, but not least, later the same year, Matt made a surprise appearance as Brett Kavanaugh in Saturday Night Live:

Truly obsessed with the Matt Damon Cinematic Universe.

