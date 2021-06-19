Mark Cuban calls for stablecoin regulation in wake of Iron Finance ‘bank run’ By Cointelegraph

Mark Cuban calls for stablecoin regulation in wake of Iron Finance ‘bank run’
Billionaire investor and DeFi proponent Mark Cuban has called for stablecoin regulation after losing money on what he dubbed as a “rug pull” on the Iron Finance protocol.
According to Iron Finance, the partially collateralized stablecoin project was the subject of a “historical bank run” that resulted in the price of the IRON stablecoin moving off peg. As a consequence, the price of Iron’s native token TITAN crashed by almost 100% over two days from its all-time high of $64.04.
Stablecoin regulation
Iron Finance highlights fractional reserve issues
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.