How smart crypto traders caught a 48% price pump By Cointelegraph

A RUNE with a view: How smart crypto traders caught a 48% price pump
Disparities in information access and data analytics tech are what give institutional players an edge over regular retail investors in the digital asset space.
The core idea behind Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s crypto intelligence platform powered by data analytics firm The TIE, is to equalize the information asymmetries that permeate cryptocurrency markets.
RUNE: VORTECS™ shoots up, price follows shortly
KNC: Polygon partnership news shakes up the market
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.