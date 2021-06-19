Hot Wheels, NBA game ticket NFTs and Crypto.com invests in eBay for NFTs By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nifty News: Hot Wheels, NBA game ticket NFTs and Crypto.com invests in eBay for NFTs

Crypto.com Capital has made a strategic investment into a multichain NFT marketplace aiming to be the eBay (NASDAQ:) for NFTs, dubbed “Hodooi.com.”

The platform is a new startup from Travala Founder Matt Luczynski and will officially launch on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in Q3 2021, and integrate with in the same quarter.

Tyson Fury NFT drop: Hodooi.com

Cuban: NFT maverick

NFT Genius: Gaia (NASDAQ:)

Hot Wheels NFTS

Twin Mill NFT: Hot Wheels Garage

Crypto Cosmetics

e.l.f NFT drop

