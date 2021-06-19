Grayscale exploring 13 more crypto assets for its trusts By Cointelegraph

DeFi focused: Grayscale exploring 13 more crypto assets for its trusts
Institutional asset manager Grayscale has announced 13 more crypto assets are currently under consideration for its suite of crypto investment trust products.
Revealed on June 18, the prospective assets mainly represent the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, including 1inch, Bancor, Curve, Kava, Kyber Network, Loopring, Polygon, Ren, Universal Market Access, and 0x.
