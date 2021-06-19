Foreign Investors Pour $99.7M Into India Crypto Market By CoinQuora

Foreign Investors Pour $99.7M Into India Crypto Market
  • India attracted more foreign investments for crypto sector in 2021 first half than 2020.
  • Uneven growth may be because of uncertain regulatory environment in the country.
  • India may give clear directions regarding crypto-assets soon.

In an interesting turn of events, India has attracted more foreign investments for its crypto startups in the first half of 2021 than it did last year.

Between January and June this year, India has received a total investment of $99.7 million for its crypto industry. This amount is higher than the total received by the sector ($95.4 million) in 2020. The data was reported by Economic Times using insights platform Tracxn.

