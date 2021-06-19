Digital land in Decentraland sells for $913K… to a virtual property developer By Cointelegraph

Digital land in Decentraland sells for $913K… to a virtual property developer
A virtual plot of real estate situated within the Ethereum-based open-world game, Decentraland, has sold for more than $913,000 — valuing the intangible property on par with the average price of a real world house in Brooklyn, New York.
Virtual real estate is sold in the form of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) dubbed LAND in Decentraland, with the digital plot being sold to virtual real estate-focussed investment firm, Republic Realm. The plot actually represents 259 parcels of digital land, with the transaction settling for 1,295,000 of Decentraland’s native MANA tokens — worth roughly $913,000 at the time of sale.
