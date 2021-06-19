Denmark’s largest bank cautious on crypto, but won’t interfere By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, laid out its official position on cryptocurrencies on June 17, when it published a four-point notice describing reasons to be careful when trading in digital assets.

While the bank urged users to exercise caution, it stopped short of taking any practical stance against cryptocurrency. The bank stated that it won’t offer any cryptocurrency services to its customers itself, but also that it wouldn’t interfere with transactions coming from crypto platforms.