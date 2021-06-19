City in Sichuan reportedly orders crypto miners to shut down for investigation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Chinese authorities continue to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as a city in Sichuan province has reportedly halted local (BTC) mining farms.

Authorities in Ya’an City, a prefecture-level city in the western part of Sichuan province, have ordered local Bitcoin mining operations to shut down for examination, Chinese financial publication Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance reported Friday.