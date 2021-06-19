Chris Evans Birthday Wishes And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Her. That’s it. That’s the post.”

1.

Chris Evans thanked everyone for the happy 40th birthday wishes:

Thank you for all the birthday love!! Feeling incredibly grateful today. You put a smile on this haggard, old face. I love you all!!💙💙


Twitter: @ChrisEvans

2.

And Mark Ruffalo sent him virtual birthday hugs:

Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the “no phones on set” game, @chrisevans 😜


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

3.

Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling came up with a brilliant missed opportunity:

How did Natalie Portman and Chris Evans not throw a joint 40th birthday party? Hemsworth knows them both from Thor stuff, he could’ve done something about it, he really wiffed on this one


Twitter: @mindykaling

4.

Issa Rae shared pics from her last day filming Insecure — Season 5 will be the final season of the hit HBO show:

Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO. 🥲

Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week.

Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.


Twitter: @IssaRae

5.

Nick Jonas shared a cute photo of him and Priyanka Chopra because he was missing her:


Twitter: @nickjonas

6.

Dionne Warwick shared a pic with Lionel Richie and Diana Ross and suggested they re-create it:


Twitter: @dionnewarwick

10.

Pink shared her favorite books from childhood:

Sure! I loved Goodnight Moon because of the illustrations and the old lady, and I liked The Berenstain Bears cause they seemed like a happy family that all liked each other. ❤️ https://t.co/OmyohMwaEm


Twitter: @Pink

13.

Cardi B was excited to watch herself in Fast & Furious 9:

I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!


Twitter: @iamcardib

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR