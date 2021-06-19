Chevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by U.S. storm By Reuters



HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was returning offshore workers who had been evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette from its Gulf of Mexico production platforms.

Chevron (NYSE:) said it was ramping up production at its Tahiti platform where production had been halted by the storm. Other Chevron-operated facilities in the Gulf are running at normal levels, it said in a notice on its website https://www.chevron.com/media/updates.

Claudette made landfall in southeast Louisiana in the morning, disrupting oil and gas production in the central Gulf of Mexico and bringing tropical-storm force winds and heavy rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Earlier, the third-largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had withdrawn non-essential staff from three platforms and fully evacuated a fourth.