Celebrities Paying Homage To Iconic Roles On Instagram

1.
Fran Drescher as Fran Fine from The Nanny:
3.
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde:
6.
Elaine Hendrix as Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap:
7.
Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott from One Tree Hill:
8.
Hilary Duff as Wendy the Good Little Witch from Casper Meets Wendy:
9.
Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky from Zoey 101:
10.
Victoria Justice as Janet Weiss from Rocky Horror Picture Show:
11.
America Ferrera as Amy Sosa from Superstore:
12.
Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers from Scream:
13.
Will Smith as Will Smith from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:
14.
Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein from Parks & Recreation:
16.
Anna Faris as Shelly Darlingson from The House Bunny:
17.
Selma Blair as Cecile Caldwell from Cruel Intentions:
18.
Last, but not least, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair as Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell from Cruel Intentions:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF