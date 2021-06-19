Canada’s Hive Blockchain Technologies approved for Nasdaq listing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

While the SEC continues to slow-roll the listing of a ETF, traders on legacy exchanges eager to get some exposure to crypto will soon have another outlet.

In an announcement on Friday, Canada’s Hive Blockchain Technologies revealed that it has received approval to list shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Hive currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker HIVE.V, and focuses on both Bitcoin and mining.