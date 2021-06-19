Buyout Firm CD&R Is Said to Explore Takeover of Wm Morrison

Article content

By Jan-Henrik Förster and Deirdre Hipwell

(Bloomberg) —

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC is weighing a bid for U.K. grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The American buyout firm is in the early stages of evaluating a takeover bid, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. CD&R is interested in expanding in the grocery sector, the people said, adding that no final decision has been made and considerations may not lead to a formal offer. Representatives for CD&R and Wm Morrison declined to comment.

Private equity investors are seeking to capitalize on the improving fortunes of leading supermarket chains after lockdowns triggered a surge in in-store and online grocery spending. Morrison and competing U.K. supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s appear to have weathered the reopening of restaurants well, suggesting that consumer habits may have permanently shifted in their favor.

Sky News reported earlier that CD&R is evaluating a 5.5 billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid, citing people familiar with the matter who it didn’t identify. The buyout firm has approached banks about financing the potential bid and made a preliminary approach to the retailer’s board, Sky reported.